Head to Head Survey: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) vs. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and D-Wave Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $20.02 million 0.34 -$18.23 million ($1.27) -0.30 D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 19.23 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.35

Marin Software has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Marin Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and D-Wave Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00

D-Wave Quantum has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.91%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -117.42% -77.88% -58.90% D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Marin Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.