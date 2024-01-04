Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.10 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $102.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00087848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00032027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.220833 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08771077 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $196,089,357.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

