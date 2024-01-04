HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $97,933.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $174.64. 102,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in HEICO by 30.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in HEICO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

