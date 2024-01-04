Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.80. 212,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 881,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

