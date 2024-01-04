HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

ELV stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.64. The stock had a trading volume of 231,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,307. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.42.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

