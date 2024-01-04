HFG Advisors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 4.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 178,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,068. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.