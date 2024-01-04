Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,360. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
