Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,360. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 318.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 132,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

