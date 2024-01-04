Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,360. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 318.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 132,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.