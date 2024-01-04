Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 275,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGLB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

