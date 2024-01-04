Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 275,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.