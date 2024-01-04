Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 184,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 211,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 608,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

