Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.03

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $123.10 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,999 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 113,098,044.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.04442804 USD and is down -13.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $33,106,173.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.