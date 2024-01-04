Horizen Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.86 or 0.00017680 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $114.11 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00054974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,522,512 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

