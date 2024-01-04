Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.39 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.69 or 0.00017634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.75 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042955 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,523,450 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

