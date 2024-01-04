Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 31.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,575,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,197,797. The company has a market capitalization of $764.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

