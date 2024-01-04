HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 10,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,627,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 3,228,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,414. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.