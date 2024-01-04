HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. HSBC has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.