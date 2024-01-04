Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.12

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

