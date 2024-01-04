Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $83,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

NYSE HUM traded up $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $469.19. 402,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.88 and a 200 day moving average of $478.32. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

