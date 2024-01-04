ICON Hits Market Cap of $243.27 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ICON has a market cap of $243.27 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,042,723 coins and its circulating supply is 976,041,841 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 975,947,436.9730239. The last known price of ICON is 0.25175894 USD and is down -9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $27,519,891.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

