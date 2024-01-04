iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Hits $24.17 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.5468711 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $23,989,871.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

