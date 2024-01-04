iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,830 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $70,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 296,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 398,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $660.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

