Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Billion

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Immutable X has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $101.68 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00004946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

