Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 3.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 610,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,747,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Get Infinera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infinera

Infinera Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.