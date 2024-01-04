Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.58% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of TBJL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 11,187 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

