InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of IPO remained flat at C$2.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.23.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.5069124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

