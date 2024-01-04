Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 129,552 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,929,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,739.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.42. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

