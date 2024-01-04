Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 601 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $10,066.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BLFS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 477,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,021. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
