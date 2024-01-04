Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 601 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $10,066.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 477,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,021. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

