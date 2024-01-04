Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,006,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

