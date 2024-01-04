Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,006,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.