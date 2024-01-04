Insider Selling: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $789,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,694.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $671,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $843,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $833,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $776,750.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BFH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 413,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

