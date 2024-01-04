Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00.

On Monday, November 6th, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.55. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

