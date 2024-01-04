Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Incyte Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INCY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,518. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

