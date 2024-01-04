Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells 5,253 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.28. 3,125,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

