Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,634 shares in the company, valued at $39,720,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

IOT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,790. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Samsara by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

