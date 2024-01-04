Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells 1,786 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $22,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 115,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,785.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Down 1.3 %

SEMR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,845. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Semrush by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

