Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 2,247 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.
Smartsheet Trading Down 1.2 %
Smartsheet stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 1,190,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,123. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
