Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $14,751.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $14,172.30.

Sonos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sonos by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after buying an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SONO

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.