Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Udemy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

