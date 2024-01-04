Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells 2,643 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $22,095.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $432,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,445. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.