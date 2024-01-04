Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells 2,643 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $22,095.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $432,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,445. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

