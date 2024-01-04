Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 639 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.02. 924,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.