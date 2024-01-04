Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,885. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.