Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.90. 2,522,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

