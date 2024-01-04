Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,948,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

