Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

