Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

AMAT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.31. 6,194,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

