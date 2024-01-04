Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. 71,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 228,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

