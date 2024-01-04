InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 171,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 175,885 shares.The stock last traded at $91.31 and had previously closed at $90.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,100.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

