Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $39,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
PPA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $92.37.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.