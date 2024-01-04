Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 812,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

