Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.55

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.55 and traded as high as $73.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 10,761 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 2,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

