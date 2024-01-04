Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

VLT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,626. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

