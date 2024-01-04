Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

OIA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,598. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

